Mr.Retro

Discover an explosion of retro flavors with our exclusive "Mr Retro" drink. This exquisite cocktail combines the intensity of Blue Curaçao with the tropical sweetness of mango juice and the citrus freshness of orange juice, all topped with the effervescence of Sprite soda. Served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a slice of orange, each sip is a refreshing and delicious experience that will transport you to bygone eras with a modern twist. Let yourself be carried away by the nostalgic flavor of "Mr Retro"!