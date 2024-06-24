1980's Seafood & Catering 11922 Potranco rd.
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari
Enjoy the delight of the sea with our Fried Squid! Crispy squid rings golden to perfection, accompanied by an irresistible roasted chipotle sauce.$12.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Fresh and tender mushrooms with a crispy coating on the outside, soft on the inside! Flavors and textures that will captivate you in every bite.$10.00
- Onion Rings
Experience authenticity with our fresh, handmade Onion Rings! Sliced onion in a light and crunchy batter, highlighting its natural sweetness.$10.00
- Fried Pickles
Sliced pickles, carefully breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Each bite unleashes a symphony of bittersweet flavors that will conquer your palate.$10.00
- Crab Cake
Taste marine excellence with our Crab Cakes! Prepared with top quality crab, they are the perfect fusion of freshness and crunch. Delight in every bite!$12.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
A unique fusion of freshness and classic flavor. Our Caesar Salad features a crisp mix of fresh lettuce, golden croutons and grated Parmesan cheese, all topped with our irresistible handcrafted Caesar dressing. A culinary experience that revitalizes the classic flavor of Caesar salad with a contemporary touch. Discover fresh, delicious delight in every bite!$9.00
- Cobb Salad
A perfect blend of creamy avocado, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese and fresh greens, all dressed with honey mustard vinaigrette. The Cobb Salad offers a complete, balanced salad experience full of intense flavors. A feast for the senses in every bite.$9.00
- Honey Citrus
A refreshing blend of crisp lettuce, juicy citrus tops, crunchy walnuts,Strawberry, Grapes and a touch of golden honey. This salad stands out for its perfect balance between citric acidity and the natural sweetness of honey, creating a delicious and revitalizing experience. An explosion of freshness in every bite.$9.00
Pastas
- Alfredo
Taste the authentic deliciousness in our Pasta! A creamy mixture of fettuccine and an Homemade a Alfredo sauce carefully prepared . A feast of simplicity and flavor in every fork.$9.00
- Marinara
Satisfy your appetite with our Penne Pasta! Bathed in marinara sauce and covered with Parmesan cheese, all on a bed of pasta cooked to perfection. An explosion of irresistible flavors in every bite.$9.00
- Neon Pink
Made with real beets, this vibrant and delicious creation takes the pasta experience to a whole new level. The fusion of intense flavors and the retro touch make this choice a unique feast that awakens your senses. A pink-toned culinary experience that will transport you straight to the vibrant 80's!$10.00
Seafood
- Al Mojo de Ajo
Let yourself be conquered by our Fish or Shrimp with Garlic Mojo! Delicately seasoned and cooked to perfection in an irresistible blend of garlic and spices.$15.99
- Pecan Crusted
Discover our delicacy with Pecan Breaded Fish! Fish fillets perfectly breaded with a mixture of Pecan creating a unique combination of crunchy and soft. Sophisticated flavor in every bite!$16.99
- Shrimp Brochette
Seduce your palate with our Shrimp Skewer wrapped in Bacon and Jalapeño! A perfect harmony of marine, spicy and smoky flavors, all in each juicy bite. Delight in every puncture.$15.99
- Piccata
Enjoy marine perfection with our Piccata Fish or Shrimp! Delicately cooked fish fillet or Shrimp covered with an irresistible lemon butter sauce and capers . An experience of exquisite flavors in each dish!$15.99
- Al Chipotle
Let yourself be captivated by our Juicy shrimp or fish, perfectly seasoned and bathed in an irresistible creamy roasted chipotle sauce.$15.99
Burgers
- Cheeseburger
cheeseburger Juicy fresh beef, melted cheese, crunchy lettuce and our irresistible house secret dressing. A masterpiece between buns that redefines the pleasure of a classic burger. Perfection in your hands!$10.00
- Mediterranean Burger
Juicy meat complemented by sauteed portobello mushrooms and crumbled feta cheese. A mixture that evokes the freshness and authenticity of Mediterranean cuisine.$11.00
- Hawaiian shrimp Burger
"Tropical Flavor with a Spicy Touch" Grilled shrimp patty, fresh grilled pineapple and habanero mango dressing. A unique combination that elevates the Hawaiian experience with a touch of spice.$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Burger
Our Buffalo Chicken Burger offers a burst of flavor with its juicy chicken breast topped with homemade buffalo sauce and white cheese, balancing spicy and smoky. Complemented by lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, each bite is bold and delicious. A fusion of classic flavors with a contemporary twist, this burger will transport you to Buffalo's roots.$9.99
- Philly cheese steak
Our Philly Cheese Steak is a classic Philly delicacy. Thin strips of beef sautéed with onions and bell peppers, topped with melted cheese and served on a fresh hoagie bun. A tasty, comforting feast that will make you feel like you're on the streets of Philadelphia.$11.99
Poultry
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken fillet, covered with marinara sauce and melted Parmesan cheese. A delicious fusion of classic Italian textures and flavors.$14.99
- Creamy Pecan Chicken
Juicy chicken breast bathed in a creamy nutty sauce. A unique culinary experience that combines the tenderness of chicken with the richness of pecans.$15.99
- Buffalo CKC
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fried to perfection, topped with our iconic Buffalo sauce. A feast for spicy lovers. An explosion of flavor and texture in every bite."$14.99
- Picatta
"Elegant Citrus Delight" Tender chicken fillet in lemon, caper and butter sauce. A culinary pleasure that balances fresh and tasty.$14.99
Fried Seafood
- Fried Trio
Exquisite combination of fish, shrimp and fried squid. A harmony of marine flavors in a single dish, perfectly prepared for your delight.$16.99
- Fried Fish
Fresh fish fillet, battered and fried with the chef's special seasoning. A crunchy and tasty experience that delights the senses in every serving.$16.99
- Fried Shrimp
Fresh shrimp, breaded and fried to perfection with the chef's exquisite seasoning. An explosion of crunchy flavor in every bite.$16.99
Ceviches
- Ceviche Original
Immerse yourself in culinary delight with our selection of fresh fish, shrimp and squid, all paired in a unique blend of citrus and spices. Freshness turned into sublime flavor!$14.99
- Habanero Mango
Fresh cubed fish marinated to perfection on juicy mango that provides sweetness and a tropical touch spicy habanero for intense and exciting heat. Red onion,tomato,red bell pepper and fresh cilantro enhance and balance the flavors. All marinated in a citrus mixture with a touch of lemon and orange. This ceviche is ideal for those looking for an explosion of sweet, spicy and citrus flavors in every bite. Discover the intensity and freshness of Mango Habanero Ceviche!$14.99
- Tropical
Enjoy an explosion of freshness with our Hawaiian Ceviche. This delicious mix includes: Fresh fish cut into cubes,Juicy mango and pineapple that provide a tropical touch. Cucumber and red peppers for a perfect crunch,fresh cilantro and red onion that enhance the flavors. Marinated in a citrus lemonade This ceviche is a light and refreshing option, perfect for any occasion. Let yourself be carried away by the tropical flavor of Hawaiian Ceviche!$14.99
Cocktail
Soft Bar
- Sweet Tea
Enjoy the classic sweetness of our Sweet Tea. Prepared with a special blend of black tea and sweetened to perfection. Served cold over ice for a refreshing drink that complements any meal. A traditional flavor that never goes out of style!
- Unsweet Tea
Enjoy the pure and refreshing flavor of our Sugar Free Tea. Made with a select blend of black tea, it is a light and healthy option. Served cold over ice, it is perfect for those who prefer a drink without added sweeteners. Simple and revitalizing!
- Peach Tea
Enjoy the sweet and fruity freshness of our Peach Tea. A refreshing infusion that combines the delicate flavor of tea with the juicy touch of peach. Served cold over ice and garnished with fresh peach slices. A summer delight in every sip!
- Raspberry Tea
Immerse yourself in the exquisite combination of our Raspberry Tea. A refreshing infusion that fuses the robust flavor of tea with the acidic sweetness of fresh raspberries. Served cold over ice and garnished with whole raspberries. An explosion of flavor in every sip!
- Mango Tea
Savor the exotic sweetness of our Mango Tea. A refreshing infusion that combines the rich flavor of ripe mango with the delicate aroma of tea. Served cold over ice and garnished with fresh mango pieces. A tropical experience in every sip!
- Blueberry Tea
Enjoy the freshness and vibrant flavor of our Raspberry Lemonade. We blend freshly squeezed lemon with ripe raspberries for a perfectly balanced drink. Served cold with ice, fresh raspberries and a lemon wedge. Refreshing and delicious!
- Lemonade
Refresh your day with our Fresh Lemonade, a delicious drink that combines freshly squeezed lemons with a touch of natural sweetness. Prepared to order and served cold over ice, each sip is an explosion of citrus and refreshing flavor. Perfect to accompany any meal or to enjoy alone at any time of the day. A true indulgence for your palate!
- Peach Lemonade
Refresh your palate with our delicious Peach Lemonade. This unique blend combines the vibrant flavor of freshly squeezed lemon with the juicy sweetness of ripe peach. Served cold over ice and decorated with a lemon wedge and fresh peach pieces. An explosion of freshness and flavor in every sip!
- Blueberry Lemonade
Refresh your day with our delicious Blueberry Lemonade. A refreshing fusion that combines the sparkling acidity of lemon with the natural sweetness of ripe blueberries. Served cold over ice and garnished with fresh cranberries and a lemon wedge. An explosion of bold and refreshing flavors in every sip!
- Strawberry Lemonade
Immerse yourself in the fresh sweetness of our Strawberry Lemonade. This refreshing drink combines the juicy flavor of fresh strawberries with the vibrant acidity of freshly squeezed lemon. Served chilled over ice and garnished with fresh strawberry pieces and a lemon wedge, each sip is an explosion of summer flavor. A delicious and revitalizing option for any occasion!
- Cucumber Mint Mocktail
Discover a unique refreshing experience with our exclusive Cucumber and Mint mocktail. This handcrafted drink combines the freshness of freshly cut cucumber with the revitalizing aroma of fresh mint, all mixed with a touch of lime and soda. Served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with cucumber slices and fresh mint leaves, each sip is an explosion of freshness and flavor. Enjoy this alcohol-free option, perfect to delight your senses at any time of the day.
- Italian Lavender Mocktail
Embark on a journey of aromatic flavors with our exclusive Italian Lavender mocktail. This unique creation combines the floral softness of lavender with the citrus freshness of lemon and a touch of sweetness from agave syrup, all topped with soda for an incomparable refreshing experience. Served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a sprig of lavender, each sip is a delight for your senses. Enjoy this elegant and sophisticated alcohol-free option, created especially for you by our expert mixologists.
- Mr.Retro
Discover an explosion of retro flavors with our exclusive "Mr Retro" drink. This exquisite cocktail combines the intensity of Blue Curaçao with the tropical sweetness of mango juice and the citrus freshness of orange juice, all topped with the effervescence of Sprite soda. Served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a slice of orange, each sip is a refreshing and delicious experience that will transport you to bygone eras with a modern twist. Let yourself be carried away by the nostalgic flavor of "Mr Retro"!
Side Orders
- House Salad
Immerse yourself in an explosion of freshness with our House Salad, a carefully selected blend of fresh and vibrant ingredients. Crispy mix spring, juicy tomato, crunchy cucumber, grated carrot and red onion come together to create a combination of flavors and textures that will delight your palate. Seasoned with our special house dressing, each bite is a delicious and healthy experience. A perfect option as a starter or as an accompaniment to any meal. A salad that you won't want to stop trying!$3.99
- White Rice
Enjoy the softness and versatility of our White Rice, the perfect companion for any dish. Carefully cooked to obtain a light and fluffy texture, each bite transports you to the tradition and warmth of home cooking. Perfect to accompany your favorite dishes, from meat and poultry to delicious vegetarian dishes. A comforting option that complements any meal!$3.99
- Dirty Rice
Immerse yourself in Louisiana's rich culinary tradition with our Cajun-Style Dirty Rice. This delicious creation combines cooked white rice, peppers, onions and a variety of aromatic spices. The result is a dish full of flavor and texture, with a spicy and smoky touch characteristic of Cajun cuisine. An authentic dining experience that will transport you to the streets of New Orleans with every bite!$3.99
- Mushed pot
Delight in the softness and comforting flavor of our Creamy Mashed Potatoes. Made with fresh potatoes cooked to perfection and then mashed to a silky texture, this classic side dish is a comforting treat for any occasion. With a touch of butter and cream, each bite is an indulgent experience that perfectly complements any main dish. A comforting option that will make you feel at home!$3.99
- Cajun Fried Corn
Experience an explosion of southern flavors with our Cajun-Style Fried Corn. Sweet, tender corn is sautéed with onion, peppers, and Cajun spices, then fried to a deliciously crispy outside and soft inside. Each bite is loaded with a smoky, spicy flavor that will delight your taste buds. An irresistible, characterful addition to any Southern meal!$3.99
- Coleslaw
Immerse yourself in the authentic experience of soul cuisine with our Soul Food Style Cabbage Salad. This classic side dish combines fresh shredded cabbage with carrots, red onion, and a creamy, slightly sweet dressing. Each bite offers a perfect combination of flavors and textures, from the crunch of the cabbage to the sweetness of the carrot and the tang of the onion. This salad is the perfect complement to any dish in our southern cuisine, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to your meal.$3.99
- Side of Corn Chips
Delight in the crunchy texture and authentic flavor of corn with our Thin Corn Chips. Made with high-quality corn and cut into thin slices, these chips are perfect to accompany your favorite dishes or to enjoy as an appetizer on their own. Their thinness gives them a crunchy and light texture that makes them irresistible to the palate. A versatile and tasty option that complements any meal!$2.99
- Potato Chips$2.49
- Side of Lemons$1.99
- Crackers$0.25
- Side of Dressing$1.99
- Dinner Roll$0.49
- Side Avocado$2.99
Desserts
- Old fashioned Peanut Butter Candy
Enjoy authentic homemade flavor with our Grandma's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Candy recipe. Handcrafted with high-quality peanut butter and honey, this smooth and creamy treat will transport you to times gone by. Natural ingredients, without preservatives.$5.99
- Oatmeal & Chocolate Chip Cookies
Enjoy our delicious Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies, a perfect combination of healthy and indulgent. Each cookie is loaded with nutritious rolled oats and generous chocolate chips, delivering an unmatched flavor experience in every bite. The ideal complement to your coffee or tea!$5.99
- Tiramisu
Immerse yourself in the authentic Italian experience with our Tiramisu made with our family recipe. This classic dessert, originating from the Veneto region, is a layered masterpiece of delicacy and flavour, transporting you straight to the traditional Trattorias of Italy.$5.99
- Cheesecake
Delight yourself with our Classic Cheesecake, a creamy masterpiece on a crunchy cookie base. Smooth, rich and perfectly balanced in sweetness, this dessert is the ideal ending to any meal. A slice of pure indulgence!$5.99
- Lemon Meringue Pie
Enjoy the perfect balance between sweet and sour with homemade Lemon Meringue Pie. This classic tart features a vibrant, creamy lemon filling, topped with a light, golden meringue, all on a crispy shortcrust pastry base. Each bite is an explosion of citrus freshness and heavenly smoothness. An irresistible delight for any occasion!$5.99
- Tres Leches Cake
Enjoy our famous Tres Leches Cake, a fluffy dessert soaked in an irresistible combination of three types of milk. Every bite is a heavenly experience of sweetness and softness. A unique delight that will leave you wanting more!$5.99
- Neapolitan flan
Try our exquisite Neapolitan Flan with Caramel, a creamy delight with a touch of vanilla, bathed in an irresistible golden caramel. Each bite is a journey to the traditional flavor of Mexican cuisine with a touch of elegance. The perfect dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth!$5.99